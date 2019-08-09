× Ohio investigation leads to arrest of Canadian man accused of trying to meet teens for sex

CLEVELAND– An investigation by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Canadian man. Now, authorities are looking for other victims.

Carl Kirk, 73, of Mississauga, chatted with undercover Ohio ICAC agents who he believed were children and expressed interest in meeting for sexual activity, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. The conversations happened between March and April.

“This case is a prime example that shows our children are not only targeted here locally, but internationally as well,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a news release. “The strength of the ICAC Task Force lies in our ability to partner with local, state, federal and international law enforcement agencies to stop the online exploitation of children whenever these offenders try to cross state lines or international borders.”

Kirk was charged by Canadian authorities for multiple counts of luring child to commit sexual assault, luring child to commit sexual interference, luring child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring to distribute sexually explicit material to a child and luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

The prosecutor’s office said investigators believe Kirk may have engaged with minor children throughout the United States and some of the victims may know each other. Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Child Exploitation Unit in Canada at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490, or Ohio ICAC at 440-886-5284.