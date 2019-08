Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diamond Roberson, 17, left her home in Akron the afternoon of July 7 and hasn't been seen since.

Diamond is 5'7" and weighs about 117 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

