Man found dead, woman shot several times at Mansfield residence

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man was found shot to death, and a woman was shot several times in Mansfield Thursday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in at a residence in the 1100 block of Fleming Falls Road at 10:30 p.m.

A female called 911 yelling that she had been shot. When deputies arrived on scene, the woman was found with multiple life threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known.

Deputies then found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During the response to the shootings, a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of state Route 430 and Illinois Avenue. Specific details on the injuries have not been released.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office t 419-774-5610.