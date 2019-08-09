× Lucky Charms grants your wishes by selling giant marshmallow-only bags

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When you were a kid did you ever dream of having a box full of Lucky Charms without the cereal?

Well, it’s your lucky day! Lucky Charms teamed up with Jet-Puffed to create Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows. And, the bite-sized treats typically found in your cereal are now giant-sized!

The vanilla-flavored marshmallows are reportedly a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic pink hearts, blue moons, green shamrocks and yellow stars of our childhood.

The packages are on-sale in stores now.

Additionally, Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms as part of a special marshmallow only promotion.

To enter the sweepstakes, look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide. Then enter the code found on the inside panel MarshmallowOnly.com to reveal if you’ve won. Winners will receive a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.

