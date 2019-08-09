DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Lucky Charms grants your wishes by selling giant marshmallow-only bags

Posted 4:20 pm, August 9, 2019, by

General Mills teamed up with Jet-Puffed to create Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows (Courtesy: General Mills/PR NewsWire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When you were a kid did you ever dream of having a box full of Lucky Charms without the cereal?

Well, it’s your lucky day! Lucky Charms teamed up with Jet-Puffed  to create Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows.  And, the bite-sized treats typically found in your cereal are now giant-sized!

The vanilla-flavored marshmallows are reportedly a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic pink hearts, blue moons, green shamrocks and yellow stars of our childhood.

Lucky Charms announced the return of its Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Promotion. 15,000 winners will receive a limited-edition box filled with rainbow and unicorn marshmallows. (Courtesy: General Mills/PR NewsWire)

The packages are on-sale in stores now.

Additionally, Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms as part of a special marshmallow only promotion.

To enter the sweepstakes, look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide. Then enter the code found on the inside panel MarshmallowOnly.com to reveal if you’ve won.  Winners will receive a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.

More on Lucky Charms, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.