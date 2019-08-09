Presentation on proposed Hyperloop from Cleveland to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There was a presentation on the proposed Hyperloop during the Ohio Conference on Freight in downtown Cleveland on Friday.

The proposed Hyperloop would take passengers from Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes.

Northeast Ohio leaders are splitting the cost of a $1.2 million feasibility study into the project.

While Hyperloop Transportation Technologies does not have specific cost projections yet, a rough estimate would put the cost of construction of a Cleveland to Chicago link at about $18 billion.

A study is also underway about extending a link between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. That trip would reportedly take 15 minutes.

