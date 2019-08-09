Lawson’s Chip Dip celebrates 80th Anniversary

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio favorite is celebrating an important anniversary; Lawson’s Chip Dip has been around for 80 years!

Lawson’s dates back to J. J. Lawson’s dairy milk store, established in the Cuyahoga Falls area in 1939, according to their website. Lawson then developed Lawson Milk Co. and its chain of stores selling various products throughout northeast America.

In 1959, Lawson Milk Co. became an affiliate of the Consolidated Foods Inc. and expanded its network of stores out of Ohio. It also established the convenience store operating system.

Lawson moved operations to Japan in 1975 and eventually closed all stores in the United States.

However, the company’s beloved French onion chip dip can still be found locally, as well as in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

The dip recipe has remained the same for 75 years and can only be purchased at Circle K stores, the brand reports.

So, in honor of the chip dip’s 80th anniversary, stop by your local Circle K and grab a container to enjoy at your weekend festivities.