Jerry Seinfeld adds second show to stop at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “overwhelming demand,” comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added a second show to his October stop at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

Seinfeld’s Oct. 11 performance has sold out. His second performance will be later that night at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

Seinfeld’s latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”, and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019, according to the release.

