I-TEAM Exclusive: Cleveland police officer injured in hit-skip reunites with ‘Angel’ who helped him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM exclusively captured an extraordinary moment as a Cleveland police officer had an emotional reunion with a witness who rushed to help after a car struck and left him for dead. The witness even jumped on his police radio to call dispatchers.

The I-TEAM helped arrange a meeting so Officer Rich Strunk could say thanks to Amy Sharo.

Last month, as the officer directed traffic, a hit-and-run driver plowed into him and took off. The impact sent him flying into the air, leaving him with a concussion, broken bones and other injuries.

Sharo saw crash, jumped out of a car and hurried up to check on the officer. He had been seriously dazed. She then picked up his police radio and informed dispatchers of what had happened and where.

Friday, as Sharo walked into a room, Officer Strunk said, "Thank you very much. Appreciate everything you did." Adding, "I was in a bad way. You helped me out. Several people didn’t do anything. You went out of your way, and I appreciate it."

She responded, "I saw how hard he hit you. It’s scary you had dark clothes. You were laying on the ground and people were just driving around you, driving past."

Officer Strunk told the I-TEAM he remembers hitting the ground hard and thinking he was going to die.

"I thought to myself, this is how I'm gonna die," Officer Strunk recalled.

The reunion also revealed how much the officer’s family appreciated a stranger rushing to help in a dire moment. The officer’s wife offered a long hug and a sincere thanks. She calls Sharo an “angel.”

The crime has not yet been solved. The FBI and Crime Stoppers are offering a $15,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest.

The officer can’t understand how no one, not even passengers in the suspect's car that night, has turned in that driver.

However, Officer Strunk is confident the case will, one day, get solved.

But Friday, what mattered most, a citizen’s quick action.

Sharo left Officer Strunk with, "I’m so glad you’re gonna be ok.”

Click here to listen to Officer Strunk's interview with the I-TEAM about the incident.

Continuing coverage, here.