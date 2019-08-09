FOX 8 Stuff the Bus event fills record breaking 16 buses with school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 is saying a huge and sincere thank you to all of our viewers, volunteers and sponsors who helped make the 13th Annual Stuff the Bus a terrific success.

On Friday, a record-breaking 16 buses were filled with brand new school supplies for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center, which serves more than 10,000 children.

“We are grateful how the people of Cleveland have really helped kids going back to school every year,” said Terry Uhl, executive director.

Viewers came from all across Northeast Ohio to the FOX 8 Studios at 5800 Dick Goddard Way to drop off school supplies.

Some people, groups and businesses said the drive has become a yearly tradition because the need is so great.

Also returning as one of our sponsors were the generous people at Great Clips.

“The kids are our future doctors, lawyers and researchers. We need to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful,” said Lorie Cathcart, with Great Clips.

All of the donated school supplies will now be sorted at the resource center.

More than 4,000 teachers will be able to access the supplies and help children in 250 schools across Cuyahoga County.

“This is the most important day,” said Uhl, “There are students who literally come to school with nothing.”

If you were unable to stop by FOX 8 Friday but would still like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

