Esther Price Candies raises $85K in one day for Dayton mass shooting victims’ families

DAYTON, Ohio – Esther Price Candies has donated an entire day of sales to the families of the victims of the Dayton mass shooting, raising over $85,000 to support the community.

The $85,816 was a culmination of all sales from the company’s seven locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets, WDTN reports.

“The Esther Price community showed up in ways we couldn’t imagine,” Esther Price CFO Keith Crabtree told the news outlet. “We knew they would respond but [they] exceeded our wildest expectations. We don’t have the words to express our gratitude towards our community for rallying together at a time when the city needs it most.”

The donation will be publicly presented to The Dayton Foundation on August 15.

Click here to learn more or make a contribution to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The gunman, Connor Betts, was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside a strip of nightclubs in Dayton early Sunday. He killed his younger sister and eight others before officers fatally shot him less than 30 seconds into his rampage.

Continuing coverage, here.