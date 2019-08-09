Elderly couple found dead in murder-suicide, left several notes about struggles to pay for medical care

BELLINGHAM, Wa. — Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple as a murder-suicide and said they found notes about their struggles to pay for medical care.

According to a post on the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a home Wednesday morning after a 77-year-old man called 911 and told the dispatcher “I am going to shoot myself.” He said he prepared a note for the sheriff with information and instructions.

The dispatcher tried to keep the man on the line without success. The man disconnected the call after saying: “We will be in the front bedroom.”

When deputies arrived, the man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was lying next to his wife, 76, who was also dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s office detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the case as a likely murder/suicide.

The Facebook post states several notes were left citing severe ongoing medical problems with the man’s wife and expressing concerns that the couple did not have sufficient resources to pay for medical care.

“It is very tragic that one of our senior citizens would find himself in such desperate circumstances where he felt murder and suicide were the only option,” said Sheriff Bill Elfo. ” Help is always available with a call to 911.”