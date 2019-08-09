× Community asked to avoid area following chemical explosion in CWRU lab

CLEVELAND — Firefighters were called to Case Western Reserve University Friday night after a campus building experienced a chemical explosion.

According to the university, the chemical explosion happened around 6 p.m. in a science lab in the Kent Hale Smith Building on Adelbert Road.

Environmental Health and Safety staff are currently cleaning up the scene. Hazmat officials were called in as a precaution, Cleveland fire reports.

No injuries have been reported.

Case is asking community members to avoid the area until further notice.