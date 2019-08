Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute a local landmark as one of Cleveland's Own.

Lake View Cemetery is the final resting place of some of the city's most famous residents, including President James A. Garfield.

Also buried there is John D. Rockefeller, former Cleveland Indians player Ray Chapman and legendary lawman Elliot Ness.

The cemetery also hosts a number of history walks and other events.

