Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered 13-year-old girl.

According to police reports, Mary Louise Porter was with her grandfather at a laundromat in the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard at around 4 p.m. Thursday when they got into an argument.

The grandfather went into the restroom, and when he came back out, his granddaughter was gone.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is considered endangered due to her age, according to police.

Mary Louise is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has short red hair. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, brown bandana, blue jeans cut above the knees and black flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police.