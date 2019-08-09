× Cleveland officer injured in hit-and-run thought he was going to die

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland police officer nearly killed by a hit and run driver spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Officer Rich Strunk is still recovering from a concussion and broken ribs.

Last month, security video showed a driver hit him as he directed traffic in the Warehouse District. The impact tossed him into the air.

Strunk told the I-Team he motioned to the driver to stop and then, “He gunned it.”

He said a lot went through his mind immediately and he decided to try to get up on the hood as the car came straight at him. He said he remembers hitting the ground hard and thinking he was going to die.

“I thought, ‘This is it,'” Strunk said.

The officer lost consciousness. But then, as the I-Team reported before, a woman saw what happened and actually grabbed the officer’s radio to help get dispatch to send help.

Meantime, the FBI and Crime Stoppers are offering $15,000 in reward money for a tip leading to an arrest. The driver has not been found.

Strunk said he is most bothered by the effect this has had on his family putting them through a difficult time.

The officer said the car that hit him had passengers so he wonders why no one has turned in that driver.

Strunk is a veteran of more than 20 years.

