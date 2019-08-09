× Browns ‘Puppy Pound’ tops 400 adoptions

BEREA, Ohio– The “Puppy Pound” at Cleveland Browns training camp is celebrating a major milestone. This unique part of training camp allows fans to adopt puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

More than 400 precious pooches have been adopted since its inception in 2015. This year, Browns fans have helped 82 puppies find forever homes and there are still five open practices left.

“Our shelter is determined to turn the lives of shelter animals around by helping them find a forever home that will love them and accept them as part of their family. Many of the animals that come through our shelter experience a lonely start to their lives, but together, we can help every pet find a loving and accepting family,” said Jeff Kocian, executive director of the Northeast Ohio SPCA, in a news release on Friday.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Sugardale and the Browns for helping us save the lives of so many furry friends during Browns training camp.”

Sugardale, a sponsor of the Browns “Puppy Pound,” will present the SPCA with a $5,000 donation in honor of the 400th adoption.