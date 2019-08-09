× Browns join other NFL teams in donating to mass shooting victims

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns are joining the NFL and other teams in donating to the victims of the recent deadly shootings.

The Browns, Bengals and the NFL Foundation donated $100,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, while the Cowboys, Texans and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundations contributed $150,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.

“Our sincerest sympathies go out to those affected by the recent incidents in Ohio and Texas, both of which have deeply impacted the entire country,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a news release on Friday. “We are heartened by the strength of both the Dayton and El Paso communities and will continue to find ways to lend our support.”

A gunman shot and killed nine people, including his sister, along Dayton’s Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting rampage lasted less than 30 seconds before he was fatally shot by police.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the death toll in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas reached 22 people. Dozens others were injured.