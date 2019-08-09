Candles and flowers a placed in front of Ned Peppers bar after the mass shooting over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio on August 5, 2019. - US President Donald Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control and suggested legislation could be linked to immigration reform after two shootings left 30 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem. "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio. "We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote. (Photo credit: MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Browns join other NFL teams in donating to mass shooting victims
BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns are joining the NFL and other teams in donating to the victims of the recent deadly shootings.
The Browns, Bengals and the NFL Foundation donated $100,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, while the Cowboys, Texans and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundations contributed $150,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.
“Our sincerest sympathies go out to those affected by the recent incidents in Ohio and Texas, both of which have deeply impacted the entire country,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a news release on Friday. “We are heartened by the strength of both the Dayton and El Paso communities and will continue to find ways to lend our support.”
A gunman shot and killed nine people, including his sister, along Dayton’s Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting rampage lasted less than 30 seconds before he was fatally shot by police.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the death toll in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas reached 22 people. Dozens others were injured.