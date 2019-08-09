× Browns Antonio Callaway suspended for violating substance policy

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team said on Friday.

Callaway is eligible to participate in preseason practices and preseason games. He can return to the active roster on Sept. 30 after the Browns’ game against the Ravens.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions,” Callaway said in a news release on Friday.

Callaway was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in Berea in August 2018. That charge was later dropped and he pleaded guilty to speeding and driving with a suspended license. He was ordered to pay about $800 in fines.

“We’re disappointed in Antonio. Freddie (Kitchens) and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost,” said Browns general manager John Dorsey.

The Cleveland Browns picked Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

