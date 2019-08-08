× Woman tends to Dayton mass shooting memorial

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman has taken it upon herself to tend to a memorial for the victims of the Dayton mass shooting that left nine people dead.

Annette Gibson Strong started placing candles at a makeshift memorial the day of the shooting on Sunday.

Strong says she’s continued to care for the memorial near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District. It is outside the area where Dayton police shot and killed the shooter as he approached the bar’s entrance.

Strong says she moved the memorial after the bar reopened Monday, and has returned daily to sweep up, water flowers and light candles each evening.

Strong, who says she lost a son to murder, says she’ll continue to oversee the memorial until it’s removed.

Dayton police and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the early morning massacre.

