DAYTON, OHIO - AUGUST 06: As rain begins to fall, Annette Gibson-Strong (L) helps to cover a memorial to those killed in Sunday Morning's mass shooting in the Oregon District on August 06, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and another 27 injured when a gunman identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with a AR-15 style rifle in the popular entertainment district. Betts was subsequently shot and killed by police. The shooting happened less than 24 hours after a gunman in Texas opened fire at a shopping mall killing 22 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Woman tends to Dayton mass shooting memorial
DAYTON, OHIO - AUGUST 06: As rain begins to fall, Annette Gibson-Strong (L) helps to cover a memorial to those killed in Sunday Morning's mass shooting in the Oregon District on August 06, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and another 27 injured when a gunman identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with a AR-15 style rifle in the popular entertainment district. Betts was subsequently shot and killed by police. The shooting happened less than 24 hours after a gunman in Texas opened fire at a shopping mall killing 22 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman has taken it upon herself to tend to a memorial for the victims of the Dayton mass shooting that left nine people dead.
Annette Gibson Strong started placing candles at a makeshift memorial the day of the shooting on Sunday.
Strong says she’s continued to care for the memorial near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District. It is outside the area where Dayton police shot and killed the shooter as he approached the bar’s entrance.
Strong says she moved the memorial after the bar reopened Monday, and has returned daily to sweep up, water flowers and light candles each evening.
Strong, who says she lost a son to murder, says she’ll continue to oversee the memorial until it’s removed.
Dayton police and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the early morning massacre.