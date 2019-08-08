What to expect with mobile ticketing, traffic, parking and more ahead of Browns preseason game

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ 2019 preseason home opener is finally here.

The Browns host the Redskins at 7:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The team has released the following information to help fans prepare before the big game.

**For Muni Lot rules, click here**

Browns Mobile Ticketing

All attendees will use secure mobile ticketing to enter FirstEnergy Stadium. Secure mobile tickets will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App, which fans should download prior to game day.

To ensure the most efficient entry, fans are strongly encouraged to have the Browns Mobile App open with their mobile tickets visible on their electronic devices prior to approaching the stadium gates.

as each mobile ticket is designed with a dynamic bar code to help ensure its validity. For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/mobiletickets, including a complete instructional video walk-through for secure mobile ticketing.

As the NFL continues its transition to mobile ticketing to improve efficiency at all stadiums, printable PDF tickets are no longer available for entry at FirstEnergy Stadium or other NFL venues. In addition to providing mobile options at home games in recent years, the Browns have implemented mobile-only ticketing at training camp and other annual events to help educate fans as the NFL transitions to mobile ticketing availability.

If fans experience any difficulty on game day accessing tickets through the Browns Mobile App, they can seek assistance at the Browns ticket office, located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

Traffic/Road closures

Given the primetime kickoffs, daily Downtown Cleveland traffic is expected to be at a peak when most fans are heading into or moving through the city for both preseason games. In addition to planning accordingly, groups are encouraged to car pool or take public transportation, as feasible.

Vehicles commuting into Downtown Cleveland are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s E 9th Street , Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street and W 3rd Street , particularly approaching and after 6 p.m.

, and , particularly approaching and after 6 p.m. Continuing in 2019, road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end shortly after kickoff for preseason and regular season games.

will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end shortly after kickoff for preseason and regular season games. Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side.

Parking Lots

Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots , outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations , including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32.

, outside of ADA needs (as space permits). , including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32. During the road closures that begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff (see above), all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).

with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of (Exit 175 on I-90). With the Browns Mobile App, fans may access WAZE for a list of cash parking lots in Downtown Cleveland.

Browns fans may also reserve parking spaces in other nearby parking garages and lots through Parkmobile in advance of the game or on game day.

Most recommended lots are located north of Superior Avenue and south of Lakeside Avenue and will help efficiently balance individual traffic time with a manageable walk to FirstEnergy Stadium.

