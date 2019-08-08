× Wendy’s says spicy chicken nuggets are coming back sooner than you think

Wendy’s fans, you may have your meal plans for Monday.

The fast food chain tweeted on Thursday, “Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready.”

Wendy’s originally said the nuggets would return on August 19, but this means they’ll be coming back a week sooner on August 12.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

The questions started coming in with that announcement including this one:

“Can we get them with the 4 for 4?” Wendy’s said Yes!

Yes. You will be able to get Spicy Nuggets in the 4 for $4. https://t.co/UNp0B3EUMN — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Back in May, Wendy’s said it would bring back spicy nuggets if the restaurant chain got two million likes on the tweet — which they did in less than 24 hours.