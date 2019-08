Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll see lots of sun this morning.

But thunderstorms will move into the area along a cold front this afternoon.

The highest probability is further south, south of Interstate 76. Some storms could be severe, but the chances are going down.

Then a pleasant stretch as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Very little chance of extreme heat during the first half of August.

The end of the “Dog Days” of summer is upon us!