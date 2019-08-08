× Show Info: August 8, 2019

Summer fun!

Spend part of your weekend outdoors floating down the river! It’s a new summer experience in Cuyahoga Falls. Click here for more information on Float the River.

Wine, dine and laugh

Pickwick & Frolic is preparing for a couple busy weekends! Here are a couple of the popular events.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Pickwick & Frolic’s Newest Murder Mystery Dinner Party:

Serial Bachelorette Killer

Select Saturdays

$49.95/person

3 Course Dinner

Drew Lynch

ADDED SHOW!

4:30p Saturday, August 10th

Jeremy Piven

Sunday, August 11th

9:30pm show ONLY

Cow to cup

We visited a family owned dairy farm called Buckeye Country Creamery. Not only will you find fresh milk, but the farm also sells ice cream, yogurt, mozzarella and more. Buckeye Country Creamery is located in Ashland. www.buckeyecountrycreamery.com

Complete your family

Did you know there are benefits to adopting a senior dog? Deborah Workman from the Sanctuary for Senior Dogs stopped by with two adoptable pets. This weekend, the organization is hosting Summer Scoop 2019. It’s on Sunday at Oak Grove Picnic Area in the Brecksville Reservation of the Cleveland Metorparks. www.sanctuaryforseniordogs.org

Get back on track

Your mindset makes all the difference! Danielle DeBoe Harper from TipTop talked about reaching your goals. Three common roadblocks are fear of failure, listening to other people’s opinions and fear of success. www.YoureTipTop.com

Fair fun!

The Cuyahoga County Fair has taken over the fairgrounds in Berea! The fun continues through Sunday. There are different activities and promotions scheduled for each day. www.CuyFair.com