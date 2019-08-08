‘School Prayer Zone’ signs posted ahead of start of new school year in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New signs popping up in parts of South Carolina aren’t asking people to slow down; they’re reminding people to say a prayer, according to WIS-TV.

A non-profit in Columbia called Christ Teens reportedly already has three of its signs posted near schools in Richland County, South Carolina.

“We want this next generation coming out of our public schools every 365 days to be productive citizens with wisdom, understanding, knowledge, skills and ability, you know, everything you would want from a graduation class,” said Vanessa Frazier with Christ Teens.

Frazier told WIS-TV, prayer is needed every day and she hopes the signs will “encourage people to pray morning, day, and night for our teachers, students, and parents.”

Frazier said she designed the signs and with the approval of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the signs were sold to churches to put up on their properties.

SCDOT said since the signs are up on private properties and not on the highway rights of way, they’re legal.

**Read more, here**