Olivia Newton-John doesn’t want to know how long she has to live after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

As she battles cancer for the third time, Olivia Newton-John is not focusing on how much time she may have left.

The 70-year-old singer and actress sat down with “60 Minutes Australia” to talk about living with stage 4 breast cancer.

“When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” she said.

“If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that,” Newton-John continued. “So for me, psychologically, it’s better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don’t, I don’t tune in.”

The beloved star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and again in 2013, but chose to keep that battle private.

Now that cancer has returned, Newton-John said she’s been using cannabis oil to help manage her pain.

“I really believe the cannabis has made a huge difference,” she said. “If I don’t take the drops, I can feel the pain, so I know it’s working.”

She’s taken a break from work and is focusing on helping others.

The “Grease” star has organized an auction of some of her memorabilia, including the famous leather outfit she wore in that iconic film which co-starred John Travolta.

Proceeds will go toward the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Fellow Aussie and friend Hugh Jackman recently shared a message of support for Newton-John from the stage in Sydney for his “The Man. The Music. The Show World Tour.”

“You are the most amazing person, the most amazing mom, the most amazing ambassador,” Jackman said. “And we love you.”

Newton-John expressed gratitude during her interview in the midst of her illness.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here,” she said. “I’m living with it. Every day is a gift now, particularly now.”