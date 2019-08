Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shawnell Pasley, 34, was last seen July 22 at MetroHealth Medical Center. She got out of the hospital and no one has heard from her since.

Shawnell was last seen wearing orange pants and an orange shirt.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyonw with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

