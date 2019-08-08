Man faces multiple charges after crashing into vehicle and yelling racial slurs at driver, Alliance police say

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a driver whose vehicle he crashed into.

According to Alliance police, Johnathon Hydock, 26, rear-ended another vehicle near W. State Street and Sawburg Avenue Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Before fleeing the scene, police say he reportedly made racist remarks to the driver of the vehicle he struck, including calling the victim the “n-word.”

Police say the victim followed Hydock to a nearby parking lot. Then, Hydock allegedly approached the victim’s vehicle with fists clenched. He retreated to his own car and yelled “White Power” at the victim, according to police.

The victim told police Hydock asked, “Do you really want a problem?” and began searching his vehicle for what was believed to be a weapon. Investigators later confirmed Hydock was reaching for a handgun.

Officials say Hydock turned himself in at the Alliance Police Department. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, stopping after an accident (hit-skip), speed, ethnic intimidation and aggravated menacing.

Hydock was taken to the city jail and then transported to the Stark County Jail after he failed to post bond.

28-year-old Brittany Kies, the alleged passenger in Hydock’s vehicle, was charged with obstructing official business. Police say she drove Hydock’s vehicle to her home in Pennsylvania and hindered the investigation into the accident.

She also turned herself in at the Alliance Police Department. Kies was transported to the city’s jail and released after posting bond.