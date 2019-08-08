LIVE: Man accused of throwing iguana at restaurant manager to appear in court



PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A man accused of throwing an iguana at a Painesville Perkins is set to appear in court Thursday.

Arnold Teeter, 49, pulled an iguana out of his shirt inside Perkins earlier this year, police said. He then swung the animal around his head by the tail and threw it at the manager.

Teeter was arrested a few blocks away after a struggled with officers in the middle of Mentor Avenue, police said.

He previously pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

During his initial hearing, Teeter was disruptive and repeatedly swore at the judge.

The iguana was taken to the Lake County Humane Society with severe injuries. It has since been reunited with its owner.

Read more here.