Maine school district adding extended stop arm to buses

WATERBORO, Maine — A school district in Maine is installing new equipment in effort to stop drivers from blowing past school buses.

According to WMTW, Regional School Unit 57 is adding new mechanical arms to its certain buses. These arms extend out about six feet from the stopped bus.

The arm is designed to block oncoming traffic from driving past a stopped school bus.

School officials argue that these extended arms will increase safety for children entering and exiting the bus.

Unfortunately, the mechanical arms are too expensive to be implemented on all buses in the district, so officials are currently focused on adding them to buses that travel routes on the community’s busiest roads.