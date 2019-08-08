Lego releasing Central Perk set for ‘Friends’ 25th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- LEGO is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the '90s sitcom Friends with the release of their Central Perk set.

The set includes all of the show's classic characters — Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe — at their favorite coffee house.

The Central Perk set goes on sale September 1 and will retail for $59.99. It will be available directly from LEGO Stores and shop.LEGO.com.

This highly collectible set contains more than 1,000 pieces and is a faithful recreation of Central Perk. It includes the coffee shop's iconic seating area, including the now famous couch, armchair and two chairs, all of which are removable for easy play.

Builders can also recreate the stage where Phoebe performed songs on her guitar, as well as including a brick-built coffee machine, cookie jar with two cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items.

"Friends" debuted on September 22, 1994 and ran for 10 seasons.

