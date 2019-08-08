‘It is possible to recover!’ Couple who beat meth addictions share inpiring before and after photos

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who beat their meth addictions has gone viral after sharing their inspiring before and after photos.

Brent Walker said in the post that he and his wife, Ashley, will celebrate three years of sobriety this coming December.

The first photo they shared was taken in December 2016. The second photo was taken in July 2019.

“I hope that my transformation can encourage an addict somewhere,” he wrote. “It is possible to recover!!”

Brent, 30, told Inside Edition he began dealing drugs with his brother at the age of 18. After his brother was killed while driving under the influence, he said he tried meth for the first time.

Around that time, he met Ashley. Brent had several felonies relating to drugs and Ashley was always there for him when he got out.

Then on New Year’s Eve 2016, they promised to not use drugs again.

Now that they’ve achieved that goal, the couple is trying to improve their credit score, buy a home and regain custody of their children.

