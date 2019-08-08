I-TEAM: Two more wrong-way drivers caught on camera in Cleveland

Posted 5:08 pm, August 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:09PM, August 8, 2019

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained new video from the Ohio Department of Transportation of two more wrong-way drivers in Cleveland.

The new incidents occurred Wednesday morning. One on I-90 on Cleveland's east side and the other in the city on I-71.  Both drivers were caught on camera finally turning around to go the right way.

Wednesday, the I-TEAM released video of another wrong-way driver in the city, that one on  I-71 near West 65th Street.

These incidents come days after three people died in a horrific collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-90 in Cleveland on the west side. The crash also left others badly hurt.

The I-TEAM said they've found a delay in safety improvements along the west Shoreway aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers. New signs are going up and new markings are going down on the pavement, but some of that work has been delayed a few weeks.

