I-TEAM: Man accused of attacking girlfriend cuts off ankle bracelet, escapes trial

CLEVELAND -- Investigators are searching for a dangerous man after Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say he left court during his trial, cut off an ankle bracelet used to monitor him and escaped.

Lameer Kidd took off while the jury was deliberating and disappeared before the jury came back with a guilty verdict, prosecutors told the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

Kidd had been indicted for barging into his girlfriend's workplace, grabbing her, hauling her out and driving away. Investigators say she jumped out of the car to escape.

Police video shows the woman, barefoot, approaching officers as they asked, “What happened?” and “Are you, ok?”

The court had placed an ankle bracelet on Kidd in effort to keep track of him while his was case pending.

Sheriff’s deputies say Kidd had followed all the rules for the duration he wore the bracelet until this incident.

Prosecutors say Kidd sat and listened to closing arguments in his trial. Then, as the jury started deliberating, he made his to the Flats in downtown Cleveland, cut off the ankle bracelet and disappeared.

"The system actually works real well. As soon as the device is being tampered with it sends a signal to the sheriff's deputies," Asst. Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor Carson Strang explained.

He added deputies did, in fact, receive an alert as the bracelet got cut, but Kidd vanished before deputies got to the scene.

Still, the jury came back with a guilty verdict even without the man on trial in the courtroom.

“You can still go through with the verdict even without the defendant. The case law is solid on that," Strang said.

Kidd faces more than a decade in prison for the attack and now faces more time for cutting off the ankle monitor and escaping.

The I-TEAM tried calling him on a number listed in court records but found the number disconnected. Prosecutors say police and US Marshals will be searching for him.