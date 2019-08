GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old male with autism who left home overnight.

Police say A’lante Lemon may be trying to leave the area on a Greyhound bus.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray jogging pants and white Puma tennis shoes.

He was last seen leaving his home Aug. 7 at midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.