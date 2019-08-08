Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Rice

CLEVELAND, Oh — Chicken Tikka Masala is a very popular Indian dish and Monika Arora showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make the tasty chicken recipe. Monika helps run her family business ‘Maani’s Artisan India Cuisine’ located in Columbus, Ohio. Monika recommends serving the Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Rice and she is sharing both of these family recipes that were handed down from her parents.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Marinade for Chicken

1 1/2 Boneless Chicken Breast

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp Tandoori Spice

1 tbsp canola oil

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp red chili powder

The Sauce

3 cloves garlic

2 inches ginger

1 large onion

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp Garam masala

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

3 tbsp butter

1/2 cup whipping cream

2 tbsp Fenugreek

2 cups water

12 oz can tomato paste

PREPARATION

Marinate the chicken:

Use a fork to prick the chicken breasts all over on both sides.

In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, oil, lemon juice, tandoori spices, salt, pepper, chili powder. Cut chicken in 1 inch cubes, and rub the marinade over the meat. Set the chicken aside while you make the sauce. Ideally you will marinate overnight or for 2 hours.

Make the sauce:

In a heavy, wide 4-quart pot or sauté pan over moderately high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, until light brown and caramelized, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and reduce the heat to moderate then stir in the dry spice except for the fenugreek.

Add the tomato paste, crushed tomato’s and water, bring the sauce to a boil for 20 minutes and then add the cream and butter. Once combined reduce heat and stir in the fenugreek and add more salt/pepper or spice if needed.

DO AHEAD: The sauce can be prepared ahead and refrigerated, in an airtight container, up to 3 days.

While sauce is simmering, cook chicken:

Heat the oven to 350 and place marinated chicken in the oven, stove top or on the grill to cook.

When all the chicken is cooked Add the chicken to the simmering sauce and continue to gently simme, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

To serve:

Transfer the chicken to a serving dish and garnish with additional cilantro sprigs. Serve with naan, and/or if desired with Basmati Rice.

Indian Basmati Rice

Wondering how that lovely, fragrant and flavorful white basmati rice is made in Indian restaurants? Good news, it’s easy to duplicate at home and it so easy to make! This is my mom’s secret rice recipe so please don’t tell anybody…

This restaurant-style Indian-flavored basmati rice recipe is seasoned with cinnamon, whole cloves and peppercorns with a bay leaf, all of which combines to create a wonderfully flavorful rice side to accompany just about any Indian dish. Anyone can pair this rice dish with American entrée’s or any Indian entrée.

This simple Basmati rice recipe is also gluten-free

3 cups Basmati Rice

6 cups water

2 Bay Leaves

1/2 tsp black peppercorn

5 Green Cardamom

1 tsp Black Cloves

1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds

1-1 Cinnamon Sticks

1 tbsp canola oil

Salt to taste

Preparation

Rinse rice in water approx. 5 times so it’s clear and not milky color. Add Canola oil and add oil, cumin seeds, bay leaf and all the dry spices. Once cumin seeds crackle add the washed rice, mix thoroughly and add the salt. Then add the water for a 2:1 ratio. Cook on high heat and when water boils then cover and place on simmer for 20 min. Rice will be fully cooked and fluffy.