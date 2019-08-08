The Cuyahoga County Fair has taken over the fairgrounds in Berea! The fun continues through Sunday. There are different activities and promotions scheduled for each day. www.CuyFair.com
Family fun at the fairgrounds in Berea
-
Show Info: August 8, 2019
-
Show Info: August 2, 2019
-
Carnival with a Cop: Law enforcement officials take kids to Summit County fairgrounds
-
Show Info: May 24, 2019
-
Natalie previews Berea’s National Rib Cook-off
-
-
I-Team: School leaders avoid questions on hazing investigation at Berea-Midpark High School
-
CDC: How to protect yourself around fair animals
-
911 failure in Cuyahoga County for 2nd time in 10 days
-
All tickets claimed for first 8 practices of Browns training camp
-
Show Info: May 17, 2019
-
-
Memorial Day guide 2019: Parades, festivals and more
-
Beardless Baker: Browns quarterback has new look
-
Phil Dawson signs one-day contract, retires as a Cleveland Brown