Deputies in Georgia escort son of fallen officer to first day of 4th grade

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A little boy had some wonderful friends by his side on his first day of fourth grade.

Deputies in Hall County, Georgia, walked Caden Dixon to school on Wednesday.

Last month, Caden’s father, Nicolas Dixon, 28, was killed in the line of duty after trying to stop a stolen vehicle suspected to have been involved in multiple burglaries. Dixon was shot below his ballistic vest and later passed away at the hospital.

According to a Facebook post, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies wanted to give Caden and his mother, Stephanie, some extra support and encouragement on his first day of class. “The Sheriff’s Office and Hall County community are proud of them both.”

Photos show the nine-year-old getting plenty of hugs as he was walked to his classroom.

Nicolas Dixon also left behind a baby boy.

**CNN contributed to this report.