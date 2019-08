Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Alex Russell as one of Cleveland's Own.

Russell is the founder and CEO of Green City Roots, located in Lakewood.

The company's goal is to help the people of Northeast Ohio become more food independent and environmentally sustainable.

Green City Roots assists clients by creating custom gardens for their dietary needs and living space.

