CLEVELAND — Officials are investigating after a car struck an RTA bus head on in Cleveland Thursday evening.

According to the RTA, the bus was eastbound on St. Clair Avenue, near E. 33rd Street, around 6:15 p.m. and struck by a car.

The car reportedly veered left of center, making contact with the bus, which was stopped.

The driver of the car was transported to University Hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown.