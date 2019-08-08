Duke Johnson #29 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Allen Bailey #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Browns trade Duke Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson #29 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Allen Bailey #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Browns on Thursday announced they traded Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans.
The Browns said they will receive a 2020 undisclosed draft pick.
Johnson joined the Browns as a third-round pick in 2015. The Browns said he appeared in 64 games with 10 starts.
He registered 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 13 total touchdowns.