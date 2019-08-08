Browns trade Duke Johnson to Texans

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Browns on Thursday announced they traded Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans.

The Browns said they will receive a 2020 undisclosed draft pick.

Johnson joined the Browns as a third-round pick in 2015. The Browns said he appeared in 64 games with 10 starts.

He registered 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 13 total touchdowns.

**More stories on the Browns**