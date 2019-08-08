Browns host Redskins in Week 1 of preseason

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns host the Washington Redskins in their first preseason game Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns are one running back lighter after trading Duke Johnson. Johnson expressed the desire for a trade and despite public statements that Duke was a big part of the team’s offense, he’s now a member of the Houston Texans.

Cleveland received a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in return.

Up next for the Browns: at Colts on Aug. 17, at Buccaneers on Sept. 23 and Lions on Aug. 29. They open the regular season on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at home against the Titans.

