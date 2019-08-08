Authorities searching for hit-skip driver who struck, killed semi driver on side of Ohio Turnpike

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A semi driver standing outside his truck on the side of the Ohio Turnpike was hit and killed early Thursday, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 1:31 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near mile post 95 in Sandusky County.

A commercial tractor-trailer was stopped on the right berm for an unknown reason with the hazard lights on. The driver of the truck was standing outside his vehicle when another westbound vehicle left the roadway, striking the truck and the driver.

The semi driver was identified as Paul William Hurtienne, 53, of Burlington, Wisc.

Authorities say they are searching for a white straight truck that was seen stopped in the area of the crash. It’s unknown whether the truck was involved, but if it was, it may have significant damage along the right side.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or who can help identify the box truck is asked to call the Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-499-4808.