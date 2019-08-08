Authorities looking to identify man found dead in river in Ohio: ‘His loved ones deserve answers’

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are hoping someone can help them identify a man who was found dead in May.

The man was located in the Maumee River in Defiance County on May 24. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, he may have entered the water between Indiana and the location where he was discovered.

Authorities provided the following description of the man: He’s believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’4” to 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 153 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder with the word “Gemini,” and colored stars; a second tattoo with the word “Music” is on the right side of the man’s ribs.

In a press release, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, “If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement; your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man. His loved ones deserve answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Defiance County Sheriff’s Detective Vandemark at (410) 784-1155 or the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).