Akron fire hosts special ‘Fire Truck Day’ for children who are burn survivors

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Fire Department gave kids a day they will never forget Thursday.

They hosted an event called Fire Truck Day and the guests of honor were children from Akron Children's Burn Camp, along with children who are amputees.

About a dozen fire units from all over the region converged on Portage Lakes Park to form a giant rain tunnel and the highly anticipated foam pit.

One of the special guests was 13-year-old Mason Morris.

Morris suffered severe burns over 85% of his body after a cup of gas ignited last summer while he and his father Aaron were killing weeds in the lawn.

"Not a normal kid would get a chance to talk to these fire departments and I love it. Two of the guys here were actually on the call," said Morris. "Just going back to that day and being here today, shaking hands and talking and having a good time talking, that's a good feeling."

Morris goes back to school in about a week and a half where he's ready to start wrestling again. He says he's had the best summer ever, having gone on two trips, played lots of baseball, hung out with his friends and having met the firefighters.

