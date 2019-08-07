× Wendy Williams to bring tour to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND– Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams is bringing her “For The Record… Umm Hmmm!” tour to Cleveland.

Williams will be joined by comedians Carmen Barton, Kristen Sivills, Mark Viera and Royale Watkins for the show on Aug. 23 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace.

“Since I believe laughter is the best therapy, this comedy tour is the place for me to address my own hot topics and tell my story, my way,” Williams said in a news release on Wednesday. “I think it’s important to control your own narrative, and this show allows me the opportunity to heal and have some fun through laughter, while shaping the next chapter of my life.”

Tickets range from $49.75 to $125, and are available online.