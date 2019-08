Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may want to tote your umbrella since rain and storms cannot be ruled out for Wednesday.

The cold front will move from NE to SE on Wednesday followed by an additional front with storms on Thursday.

A pleasant stretch will trail this ‘Topsy turvy’ pattern as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Very little chance of extreme heat during the first half of August.

The end of the “Dog Days” of summer is upon us!