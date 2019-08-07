Sheriff: Wayne County house explodes; being investigated as hate crime after racial slurs found painted in area

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A house explosion that happened early Wednesday in Wayne County is being investigated as a hate crime after racial slurs were found painted on the garage and nearby vehicles.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson, it happened at around 1 a.m. at 6743 Spruce Street in Sterling, which is between West Salem and Rittman. Hutchinson said there was no electricity or gas to the home.

A swastika and racist slurs were painted on the garage, and racial slurs were also painted on neighbor’s vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI will be involved in the investigation.

