Study says Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals

The bowls at Chipotle have become a staple for the restaurant, but a new report is drawing some big concerns about them.

The New Food Economy says it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The study says the bowls are treated with PFAS compounds, also called Forever Chemicals. They help bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food.

But the EPA says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

New Food Economy stated that PFAS are known to be linked to health conditions like colitis, thyroid disorders and kidney and testicular cancers.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

A Chipotle representative told PEOPLE in a statment:

“We are committed to using safe and sustainable food packaging and only partner with suppliers who make fluorochemical sciences and food safety a top priority. These suppliers operate under strict guidelines set forth by the FDA, and have all provided Chipotle with certification that all raw material and finished pulp products fully meet regulatory requirements.”

Read more here.