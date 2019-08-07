× Star-Spangled Spectacular is tonight; Expect increased security

CLEVELAND– Thousands are expected to head downtown Cleveland Wednesday night with lawn chairs and blankets for a post Fourth of July extravaganza.

The Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating its 30th annual free downtown community concert on Mall B between Lakeside and St. Clair avenues. The Star-Spangled Spectacular was postponed this year because of the All-Star Game and Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center.

It will be the first open air, public event since the tragic mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Cleveland police confirmed a special security detail will be around the event to keep everyone safe.

Attendees are also reminded to be alert and to report anything suspicious to law enforcement immediately.

Pre-concert festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and will include photo ops near star-spangled themed cut-outs and a performance by Cleveland Police Pipes and Drums. Food truck vendors will include 216 Bistro, Beckham’s B&M BBQ, Barrio Tacos, Chef Grey Wolf, East Coast Custard and Nom Nom Popcorn.

The public is encouraged to arrive early and to take the RTA Rapid.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move inside the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

The event is sponsored by KeyBank and supported through a grant from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, with additional support from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.