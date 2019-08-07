× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Trumbull County, east central Summit County and Portage County until 4:30 p.m.

Locations impacted include Akron, Warren, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Hudson, Tallmadge, Streetsboro, Newton Falls, Lordstown, Garrettsville, Mantua, Leavittsburg, Stow, Aurora, Brimfield, Randolph, Munroe Falls, Atwater and Edinburg.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms were located Wednesday afternoon along a line extending from near Garrettsville to Tallmadge, moving east at 20 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.

Citizens should expect damage to trees and power lines. Minor damage to vehicles is also possible.

For your protection the NWS advises you move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building.